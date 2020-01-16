Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Incredible Cleavage While Suggestively Eating Pizza

The cosplayer sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, January 16, cosplay model Liz Katz shared a sizzling snap with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing picture, taken by the professional photographer J Corso, shows the digital influencer posing in a brightly lit room. She sat with her shoulders hunched and her knees bent. The Twitch streamer dangled a piece of pizza above her head. She closed her eyes and tilted her chin upward, as she opened her mouth.

The Instagram model sizzled in a plunging red top, that seems to read “Pizza Planet,” which is a reference to a restaurant that appears throughout the Toy Story franchise. The shirt left little to the imagination and put Liz’s incredible cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a full view of the black ink manga inspired tattoo on her upper arm. She paired the sexy look with a matching red hat and delicate earrings.

For the photo shoot, the blonde bombshell pulled back her long locks in a ponytail and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup to enhance her natural beauty. The stunning application featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes. She also sported a glamorous, glittering manicure.

The expert cosplayer implored fans to come up with a caption for the post.

Liz’s admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to fulfill her request.

“When [you’re] delivering pizza and get hungry on the job,” suggested one follower.

Quite a few commenters proceeded to quote the 1990 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, by writing “wise man say ‘forgiveness is divine, but never pay full price for late pizza.”

Many fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“You’re beautiful and sexy even when you’re eating… I’m in love,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Liz has not yet responded to the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Liz has shown off her unbelievable body on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a rather racy video, in which she danced provocatively while wearing a revealing Harley Quinn costume. That post has been viewed over 200,000 times since it was shared.