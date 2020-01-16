Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Tackles Strenuous Lower Body Workout On Instagram In Blue Leggings

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert gave her lower body a strenuous workout in the last video series on her Instagram page and fans are loving it.
Dressed in a bright blue sports bra and matching leggings, Anita demonstrated seven types of lunges in the series.
In the first clip, she alternated between long and short-stride lunges with a pair of dumbells on her shoulders. The second saw her complete a set of open stance lunges, a move that closely resembled a regular squat, except, in this case, she moved forward with each repetition. She added curtsies to her weighted lunges in the third video which seemed to require lots of focus and coordination.
The dumbells remained on her shoulders for the next clip in which performed a set of lunges into back kicks and In the caption, she instructed her followers to squeeze their glutes when they completed the movement.
Lunges with knee drives followed before Anita moved on to doing jumping lunges and lunge drops.
Anita’s caption explained that lunges are just as important as squats for building strong muscle in the lower body as they train the glutes, hamstrings, calves, and quadriceps. She also said that they’re useful for pinpointing disproportionate muscle development in your legs since lunges force you to train each one separately. So, they’re great for anyone who feels that their right leg is stronger than their left or vice versa.
The video series has attracted over 15,000 likes and over 300 comments since it’s upload on Wednesday. In the comments, fans showered the thirty-year-old beauty with praise.
“Omg those unbelievable abs,” wrote Isreali fitness model Avital Cohen.
“You are just fabulous,” another fan added. “Going to do these today. Thank you for sharing this with us.”
“Your legs are perfect,” a third Instagram user wrote. “Ahhh, totally goals!”
“I really love your workouts and do them a lot in my training!” a fourth commenter gushed.
In the comments section, Anita also responded to fans who asked about the source of her workout ensemble, revealing that both the sports bra and leggings combo were from activewear brand Body Engineers.
????Sick of doing those same old lunges? . ????SAVE & TRY these FUN variations! . ????90% FULL for my next FITQUEEN CHALLENGE 2020????don’t miss out!???? @fitqueen_army link in bio! . ?! Did you know ???? that … lunges are just as important as your squats & deadlifts if you are trying to build your lower body ???? Targets; your glutes, quads, hammies, calves ..your entire lower body ???? . PLUS, since its a unilateral movement (=meaning you primarily train one side of your body at a time) it is a great exercise for identifying and correcting any muscle imbalances you have between your left and right side. Anyone feel like one leg is significantly stronger than the other? ????????♀ . If yes, time to include lunges to your next leg workout!???? . ‼️In my #FitqueenChallenge, I've created a selection of specific muscle group targeting workouts, so you can choose where you wish to develop, sculpt and strengthen more. With this feature, you have the freedom to customize & create your own workouts???? (Swipe ⏩to the END to see all options you have!) . Don’t forget to SAVE???? it so you can have it ready next time you are at the gym. . 1⃣DB long stride + short stride lunges 2⃣DB open stance lunges 3️⃣DB lunge into curtsy (perform all your reps on one side first and then do the other side) 4⃣DB lunge into kick – squeeze those glutes as you kick ???? 5⃣DB lunge into knee drive 6⃣Jumping lunges – these always get me ???? 7⃣Lunge drops – this is a bit easier than #6, still hardAF???? . Which one is your favorite? . TAP ???????? #FitQueenChallenge to see my Queens work???? . ????90% FULL for my next FITQUEEN CHALLENGE 2020???? . ‼️Click the link in BIO ????????to sign up TODAY‼️
Anita trained her lower body in her previous workout video series as well. In those clips, she did lots of weighted squats with a barbell plate but incorporated overhead presses, lunges, and deadlifts into the circuit as well. The post has been liked more than 23,000 times since its upload to her Instagram page two days ago and close to 400 people have commented on it.