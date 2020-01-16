Lisa Vanderpump Says ‘Never Say Never’ About Potential Future Return to ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The Bravo star makes a surprising revelation about her future on the show she quit last summer.

Lisa Vanderpump says she would never rule out a future return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In a new interview, the Bravo star said that while it’s not on her current bucket list, she would “never” completely shut the door on the reality TV franchise.

During an appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Vanderpump addressed the possibility of a future return to the series that she suddenly quit after nine rollercoaster seasons.

“I can never say never about anything, but I don’t know,” she said. “It’s not what’s in my radar right now…I won’t be [watching this season.]”

Vanderpump added that she had “a hard time” on what would be her final season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to the back to back deaths of her only brother and mother that left her emotionally vulnerable during filming.

Of her impromptu exit, Vanderpump added, “There was a reason it was enough for me and no regrets.”

Vanderpump recently revealed that her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Denise Richards tried to convince her to come back to the show or make a cameo at the Season 9 reunion after she quit the series last year. In addition, longtime Bravo host Andy Cohen has long said there is room for the RHOBH queen bee to return to the franchise that first made her a household name a decade ago.

In a previous interview with Hollywood Life, the Bravo boss described Vanderpump as “an integral part” of the long-running reality show since the very beginning.

“There’s no replacing her,” Cohen admitted.

With Vanderpump out, the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave, Denise Richards and newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

Vanderpump is currently focusing on her restaurant and charitable endeavors, as well as her hit Bravo reality, show Vanderpump Rules. She compared the cast drama to the Real Housewives rifts as she noted that the friendships between the Vanderpump Rules veterans are now “very divided.”

Cohen previously told Us Weekly that he is happy viewers will continue to see Lisa’s life play out on Vanderpump Rules.

“She is iconic,” Cohen said of the Bravo veteran. “And I am so glad that we will continue to see more of Lisa — in all of her glory — on Vanderpump Rules … she will always be the queen of diamonds in the Bravo universe.”