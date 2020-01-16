‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Kate Bock Stuns In White Swimsuit In Los Angeles

Kate Bock is stunning and sunning in her most recent Instagram post. As her fans know, the bombshell has been busy traveling over the past few weeks and luckily, she has been sharing a ton of photos from her trips and shoots on the platform. The model’s most recent journey landed her back in Los Angeles, California where she says she’s happy to be since the weather is warm.

In the brand new photo, Bock geo-tagged her location, appearing to strike a pose in an apartment or hotel in front of a big glass window. She looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face while rocking a subtle application of makeup that included a little bit of foundation and lipgloss. For the occasion, the model wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved and put her amazing figure on display.

She sizzled in a white one-piece swimsuit that was high cut, showing off her toned and tanned legs. The stunner paired the NSFW suit with a white graphic t-shirt that she wore tied just around her naval, accessorizing her look with a few rings and bracelets while she also showed off her freshly manicured nails. Bock added a pop of color to the black and white photo in the caption, adding a few orange sun emoji.

The post has only been live on her page for 24 hours but it’s earned the model her fair share of attention already, racking up over 11,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some fans commented on the post to welcome her back to Los Angeles while others couldn’t help but rave over her beautiful figure. A few others were left speechless and commented with their choice of emoji rather than words.

“Health and fitness from inside and out!!,” one fan raved, adding a smiley face emoji.

“Anything is better than Montana warm!! You are a vision Ms. Bock,” a second social media user added along with a flame emoji.

“You’re most adorably beautiful I want to call you little Boo Boo,” one more chimed in with a rose and heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell sizzled in another NSFW look, that time in a bikini. In the shot, she posed in the backyard that she share with NBA star Kevin Love in Cleveland, showing off her killer body while clad in a tight white swimsuit that had little cutouts all over and was high-cut, showing off the model’s toned stems. The post racked up over 15,000 likes.