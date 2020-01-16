Dasha Mart Does Yoga In A Park While Wearing Skintight Sports Bra & Booty Shorts

Dasha Mart showed off her insane flexibility in a new promotion for Bang Energy drink on Thursday. The model shared a video to her Instagram feed that showed her doing some yoga and pilates in a park while wearing an ultra-tiny, two-piece workout set that left little to the imagination.

In the video, Dasha plopped down on a neon green yoga mat in a semi-crowded park in South Beach, Miami, Florida. In the background, tall buildings and palm trees could be seen. It appeared to be a beautiful day for an outdoor workout with few clouds in the sky. The sun beamed down on Dasha and bounced off her equally bright, neon green outfit.

Dasha looked ready to take on her sweat session in a tight-fitting sports bra that just barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out on top. Her rock-hard abs were on full display between the bra and a pair of high-waisted biker shorts. The ultra-tight shorts did nothing bur favors for Dasha’s hourglass figure and hugged her pert derriere closely. In addition, her long, lean legs were on full display.

Dasha finished off her look with a pair of chunky, white sneakers and a can of Frosé Rosé Bang Energy. She rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, brown eyeshadow, and a nude color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell down her back in straight strands.

The video opened with Dasha laying out her yoga mat in the grass and doing some bent-over stretches. This part of the clip was shot from behind, giving fans a full view of Dasha’s round booty as she pushed it outward. She later did some leg work and ab work, showing off her muscles for the camera. Dasha also showcased her flexibility by touching the bottoms of her feet to the back of her head. At one point, she did a handstand and rested against a palm tree.

Dasha’s post garnered more than 15,000 likes and just over 60 comments in two hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her stunning form in the comments section.

“Wow looking Gorgeous babe nice video,” one fan said.

“Will I become that flexible if I drink Bang? U R looking sizzlin’ again!” another user added with a fire emoji and a winking face.

“Now that’s what perfection looks like,” a third follower wrote.

All of Dasha’s hard work in her yoga sessions are clearly paying off, as evidenced by her other recent posts. In one photo that she shared earlier this week, the model showed off her smoking hot body in a lacy, purple lingerie set.