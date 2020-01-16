Jessica Simpson’s Nutritionist Reveals The Secrets Of Her 100-Pound Weight Loss

Liz Josefsberg is sharing the tips and tricks that helped Jessica drop the baby weight.

Jessica Simpson‘s nutritionist is revealing exactly what helped the star to drop a very impressive 100 pounds. In a new interview, Liz Josefsberg – who helped the star to drop the pounds after welcoming her first two children – shared all the big secrets behind Jessica’s diet and fitness routine that allowed her to slim back down and get her pre-baby body back.

Speaking out to Hollywood Life this week, Liz explained that it was a combination of both eating better and exercising that played a part in Jessica’s massive weight loss.

“She spent well over 6 months working off weight from her first and second pregnancies. She ate regular meals throughout the day. Usually three times and a snack,” the diet expert told the outlet, revealing that Jessica also followed a WeightWatchers plan when losing the baby weight after her first two pregnancies.

“The key for Jessica was moderation and learning to indulge intelligently,” she added of the star, who’s mom to 7-year-old Maxwell, 6-year-old Ace, and 9-month-old Birdie.

The trainer also revealed that staying hydrated played a big part in Jessica quickly losing the weight she’d gained. She told the site that she encourages her clients to drink at least 1,000 ounces of water every day in order to help their bodies to metabolize better.

“Staying fully hydrated while losing weight is critical,” Liz – who has a new line of new line of CBD products – explained to the outlet.

But it wasn’t just what the now mom of three put in her body that helped her to bounce back.

According to the nutritionist, Jessica also kept moving to aid her weight loss and had a goal to hit at least 10,000 steps every day.

“Jessica loves to walk. She gets out almost every day to hit at least 10,000 steps,” Liz said, explaining that walking became the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer’s go-to exercise because it’s so easy to do, can be done anywhere at any time, and she could also get her kids involved.

“She loves it because she can do it anywhere,” she said, noting, “she can do it with her family and it helped her lose weight after every baby.”

Jessica has been very candid about her fluctuating weight over the years and has never shied away from being open and honest with her fans about her struggles to drop the pounds, particularly following her three pregnancies.

Back in September, The Inquisitr reported that the singer and fashion mogul stunned fans when she announced she’d lost 100 pounds in just six months following the birth of her second daughter Birdie.

She confirmed in an Instagram post that she once tipped the scale at 240 pounds while she was expecting.