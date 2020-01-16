Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Tiny Waist & Sings Elle King Tune On Hot ‘Kellyoke’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson slayed a cover the Elle King tune “Ex’s and Oh’s” on the newest edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show opener, “Kellyoke.” The first American Idol winner showed off a tiny waist and put her own spin on the tune. Her audience members went wild for both Kelly’s look and vocal take on the pop smash.

Wearing a black and white houndstooth dress, Kelly looked ready for battle as she stood in front of the cameras and belted out the tune.

Kelly was on fashion fire with the stunning garment which fit her hourglass figure like a glove. The dress’ high neck and long sleeves appeared to be one seamless flow of material, only broken up by a wide black patent leather belt that sat on Kelly’s waist, making her midsection seem incredibly tiny.

The singer, talk show host and The Voice winning coach paired the dress with black knee-length boots that sported sky-high heels. Kelly wore her blonde hair parted in the middle to finish the overall look, wearing what is becoming her signature red lipstick that highlighted a muted makeup palette.

Kelly began the show by entering into her audience from a set of sliding doors when she began the hit pop tune, immediately commanding the crowd who happily clapped and sang along.

As Kelly walked into the crowd and down onto the stage, years of practice as a performer was evident as she effortlessly finished off the tune to the delight and a round of appreciative cheers from her studio audience, who have come to expect a killer rendition of the fun singing segment on each episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In the video’s caption, fans were asked which songs they would like to hear Kelly cover next and they rallied to the cause with hundreds of great responses, but first commented that the dress was one of Kelly’s greatest looks on the show, and truly fit her like a glove.

“How about any Bonnie Raitt song?” asked a fan of both the show and the singer.

“‘If I Were A Boy’ by Beyonce would be amazing,” said a second Instagram fan.

“Hi Kelly, please cover, ‘I’m Your Baby’ by Whitey Houston!” remarked a third Instagram follower.

Other responses included “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, a song Kelly originally covered as a contestant on American Idol, as well as Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You” and “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” by Cher.

Another Aretha Franklin cover fans would love to hear is “Natural Woman” a tune she also performed as a contestant on the competition singing show prior to her overall win.

Multiple other fans also remarked that Kelly could sing the phone book and they would listen, as her singing voice is so powerful and wonderful to listen to.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication. Kelly can next be seen as a judge on The Voice alongside Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton in February when NBC airs Season 18 of the reality competition singing series.