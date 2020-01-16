‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Georgia Gibbs Exposes Chest Underneath Unzipped Jumpsuit

Georgia Gibbs gave her 717,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she uploaded a new set of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The duo of sizzling snaps were shared on Wednesday, and have earned nothing but love since going live on her feed. The shots appeared to be from a professional photoshoot with New York-based photography team Caleb and Gladys, though there was no indication as to exactly what the project was for.

Georgia was seen posing against a beige backdrop as she stared at the camera with a smoldering gaze. In the first photo, she sat in a black leather and metal chair, while the second saw her standing tall in front of the lens. She rocked the same ensemble in both shots, which was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model slayed in an olive green utility jumpsuit that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The garment featured a silver zipper that spanned the entire length of its bodice, which Georgia unzipped almost in its entirety. This created a deep, plunging neckline that fell far past her chest and exposed an ample amount of braless cleavage — though nobody seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The lower half of the jumpsuit was slightly baggy, though still hugged the Australian bombshell in all of the right ways to define her toned legs and pert derriere. A thick black belt with a shiny silver buckle was cinched tight around her waist to give the garment some shape and accentuate the babe’s slender frame.

Georgia also accessorized with a pair of dainty hoop earrings. She styled her blond tresses down in loose waves, which fell messily around her face and over her shoulders. As for her beauty, the model sported a full face of makeup that consisted of a light red lip, dusting of blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also covered her lashes in a thick coat of mascara to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

The newest addition to the Aussie hottie’s Instagram page proved to be popular with her fans. It has racked up over 13,000 likes after 15 hours on the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Georgia’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Omg you look so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“You are a queen,” said another.

“That waist is insane!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Georgia has shown some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her enjoying a dip in a luxurious mineral spa in a tiny white bikini did way more showing than covering up. Fans went wild for this look as well and awarded it over 26,000 likes.