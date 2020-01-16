‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Reveals If She Wants To Have More Kids: ‘I Really Don’t Know’

Fans have watched Leah Messer on reality television over the past decade. Over the years, she has been married and divorced twice and has three kids, two from her first marriage and one from her second. Of course, some fans wonder if the Teen Mom 2 star wants to have more kids in the future or if she even wants to get married again. Leah recently opened up to Hollywood Life and dished on how she feels about having more kids and the possibility of getting married one day.

When asked if she wanted more kids, Leah was candid with her answer explaining, “Honestly, this question never came up until recently. I don’t know. I wish I could say that…I don’t even wish that I say I can know because that just tells me I’m living truly in the moment and enjoying every moment that I’m in now.”

The mom-of-three certainly is “living in the moment” these days and appears to be happier than ever. She has a memoir coming out later this year and has been traveling a lot. With Leah focusing primarily on herself and her three daughters, it doesn’t sound like she has time for dating, but she isn’t opposed to getting married again. She revealed she would “love to be married again” in the future one day. However, when it comes to kids, she admits that she is still unsure, noting that her youngest daughter, Addie, is 7-years-old.

“They’re so big and independent,” Leah said talking about her three daughters adding, “And I think of college tuitions and things like that now. Maybe I didn’t before, but I definitely do now. And I just…I really don’t know.”

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Leah Messer nearly reconciled with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. Fans were hoping that the two would be able to work things out and get back together, but in the end, things just didn’t work out. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Leah isn’t hoping to meet someone.

“I hope to meet the right person one day, but if not I’m happy either way,” she revealed.

It sounds like Leah isn’t too focused on having more kids or getting married, but is rather taking things as they come. She seems to be enjoying life with her three daughters, Addie and twins Ali and Aleeah. She has also been focusing on her health and recently showed off a picture of her rocking gym body on Instagram.