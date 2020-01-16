‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In All Denim Look With Beloved Pomeranian ‘Mamacita’

Yanet Garcia looks nothing short of amazing in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Garcia regularly shares a wide-range of photos with her legion of fans including anything from fashion-forward photos to photos from work and plenty of others from various events that she attends. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the weather girl attended the California Strong event.

In the first photo in the series of two, Garcia and her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, Struck a pose in front of a white step and repeat. The beauty was all smiles in the shot, wearing her long, dark locks down and curled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Garcia accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a black baseball cap with the “California Strong” logo on it.

The beauty showed off her gorgeous figure in an all denim outfit that included a shirt that she tied just under her chest, showing off her taut tummy. On the bottom, Garcia rocked a pair of jeans and held her Pomeranian, Mamacita, in her arms. Howes was also dressed to impress for the charity event and rocked a white button-down athletic shirt that had the California Strong logo on it. In the second video, Garcia could be seen signing autographs.

Since the new update went live on her page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 94,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some of her followers dropped a line to let Garcia know that she looks sexy while countless others raved over her figure. A few more applauded her for giving back and doing charity work.

“She has really come a long way, can’t imagine how good it feel to go from working day by day to people asking for your autograph. I admire her hard work to becoming successful,” one fan wrote, adding a blue heart emoji.

“You need to make Los Angeles your permanent home @iamyanetgarcia and @lewishowes! As you can see Los Angeles loves you guys!,” another fan added.

“You look so beautiful! All of your fans love you so much Yanet,” a third chimed in.

