Bikini Model Alexa Collins Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Strappy Black Lingerie

Alexa Collins sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week with a new set of photos that are proving hard to be ignored.

The steamy Instagram update was shared on Thursday and included a duo of snaps that were instant hits with her 715,000 followers on the social media platform. In the photos, Alexa was seen in her Florida apartment, first lounging across a plush gray couch and then standing in the middle of the living room.

As usual, the blond bombshell was sporting a skimpy ensemble in the sizzling double Instagram upload that did way more showing than covering up. The babe slayed in a sexy set from Plumeria Swimwear’s lingerie line that left very little to the imagination, making for an eye-popping display that had her fans talking for more reasons than one.

Alexa sent pulses racing in her barely-there look that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. She rocked a black bra with sheer lace cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets and spilled cleavage out from every angle. An edgy, strappy design upped the ante of the piece even more, further drawing attention to the babe’s busty display.

On her lower half, Alexa wore a pair of matching panties that were equally-as risque, if not more. The piece covered only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed the model to show off her sculpted thighs and pert derriere. Its waistband was made of three thin strings that fell all along her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

No accessories were added to the Florida hottie’s look, allowing her flawless physique to take center stage. She may have added extensions to her platinum blond tresses, which were worn down and cascaded over her toned shoulders. Alexa also sported a full face of makeup in the photos that consisted of a glossy pink lip, matching blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering the new addition to her page with love. The racy snaps have earned more than 2,500 likes after just 20 minutes of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Alexa’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You just turned a good morning into a great morning,” one person wrote.

Another called Alexa a “goddess.”

“Beautiful and such a perfect body! Gorgeous!” commented a third.

“And the internet award this morning goes to @alexacollins! All others may take the day off,” quipped a fourth.

Alexa has proved time and time again that she looks good no matter what she wears. Yesterday, she dazzled her fans again when she flaunted her hourglass figure in a blue bodycon dress that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. This look proved to be popular as well, and racked up more than 14,000 likes.