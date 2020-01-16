Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reacts To Claims Of Being ‘Thirsty’ After Moving To A New Home For ‘RHOC’ Season 15

Braunwyn Windham-Burke said on Instagram that she moved for 'work reasons.'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her family recently moved into a new home in Southern California and after doing so, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member faced allegations of being thirsty from one of her followers on Twitter.

After telling a curious fan on Instagram that “work reasons” were what made her and her family move into their new place, Braunwyn was met with a woman who pointed out that the mother of seven relocated her brood because her old neighborhood “wouldn’t jive with filming.”

“Nor does she waste time non humble bragging about WHY,” the fan added.

In response, Braunwyn told the fan that she simply loves her job on The Real Housewives of Orange County and won’t hesitate to speak about her love for her career.

“If enjoying your job makes you thirsty, then I’ll happily drink up! Being on TV is fine, but working with the amazing crew and cast is the best part, it’s fun…..so damn fun. So cheers,” she tweeted.

Braunwyn and her family began starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2019 after she was added to the cast in a full-time role around the time that longtime series star Vicki Gunvalson was demoted to a part-time role after starring full-time for 13 seasons.

At the end of last year, after filming her debut season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Brauwnyn reunited with her co-stars for what she believed would be a very dramatic taping of the Season 13 reunion. However, as she has since revealed, the taping of the three-part special wasn’t nearly as bad as she anticipated.

In December, as The Inquisitr reported, Braunwyn spoke to Page Six about the taping and admitted that after being warned by Real Housewives stars from other cities about how difficult and taxing the event would be, she was actually relieved and found the reunion with her co-stars to be quite enjoyable.

“I was actually expecting it to be a lot worse. And I ended up having a pretty great day. I enjoyed it. Yeah, that shocked me,” she admitted, adding that she left the taping on good terms with all of her co-stars.

Braunwyn also told Page Six during the interview that if there was to be a 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which has since been confirmed, she would come back to her full-time role on the reality series in a heartbeat.