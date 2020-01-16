Pauline Tantot Exposes Cleavage In Sexy Black Corset

Half-French, half-Persian model Pauline Tantot thrilled her followers on Instagram in her latest post. The blond bombshell rocked a tight black corset, which she combined with a tiny pair of undies that left very little to the imagination.

In the snap, the 26-year-old hottie was featured rocking a provocative black corset which not only accentuated the model’s slender waist, but it also allowed her to show off an abundant amount of cleavage through the plunging neckline of the ensemble. The model paired her corset with matching black panties that had high-cut details through which she flaunted her hourglass figure and enviable thighs.

Pauline opted for a minimal makeup look, which included a slick of gloss, a tinge of coral blush that accentuated the model’s cheekbones, light brown eyeshadow, and mascara. The model completed her look with defined eyebrows. She wore a dainty gold necklace as her accessory.

The model wore her blond tresses down, parted in the middle, and styled in a half ponytail which cascaded over her shoulders to pull off a very sexy look.

Pauline posed for the snap while standing on a balcony outside an apartment, looking straight into the camera and gave a sultry gaze. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in West Hollywood, California.

The stunner wrote a short caption, where she urged her fans to speak to her in French and tagged the online retail store, Oh Polly.

Within 16 hours of having been posted, the latest share has amassed more than 236,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, as fans and followers not only praised Pauline for her amazing figure, but they also complimented her on her beautiful facial features. Some admirers also commented in French, in response to Pauline’s caption.

“Girl you are so perfect omfg!!!” one of her fans commented on the photo.

“Very wonderful! Beautiful shot,” wrote another admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“I’m in love. Every time I see a photo, I take a minute to fascinate. I hope while you’re in LA, you get time to come to Laguna,” a third social media added.

“Every time I see your pictures, I get so happy,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Aside from the new share, Pauline posted a prior update on her social media page on January 13. In the three-photo update, the model flaunted her round booty in a neon green thong. The first photo showed Pauline’s toned physique and underboob as she wore no bra in the snap. The second and last pics showed Pauline’s curvy behind.