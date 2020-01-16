Larsa Pippen Looks Smoking Hot In Skintight Mini Dress & Strappy Stilettos

Model Larsa Pippen has a sharp sense of style along with an incredible figure, and she put both on display Thursday with her latest Instagram update. In the photo, she wore a skintight dress with a pair of strappy stilettos.

The update was a selfie that showed the beauty standing in a spacious bedroom. Part of a bed could be seen on one side of the room while a pile of clothes along with a clothes rack was on the other side. A door was behind her and part of a chandelier could be seen above her head.

Larsa’s dress was made from a red and black print fabric that stretched over her every curve. It had a mock turtleneck and long sleeves. While it didn’t show a lot of cleavage, it was still very sexy. The number’s hemline was at the top of Larsa’s thighs, putting her toned legs on display. She stood with her legs slightly parted and one hip out to the side, accentuating her hourglass shape. The beauty paired the dress with black stilettos that featured a thin strap across her toes and her ankles. She carried a small black handbag to complete her chic look.

The beauty’s hair was parted on the side and hung down straight. Her makeup included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and contoured cheeks. Larsa also wore a matte color on her full lips. Her nails were painted with a bold white polish. The photo captured her as she looked down and gave the camera a serious look.

In the caption, Larsa said that she had dropped a few pounds while mentioning the dress was from PrettyLittleThing.

The post was a hit, racking up more than 13,000 likes within an hour of going live.

“Whatever you’ve lost everything is properly settled, you are a joy to watch,” one fan said.

“You look Absolutely Stunning,” wrote a second admirer.

“Larsa you look so good,” a third fan commented.

“Hard work is paying off! Keep killing it!” said a fourth follower.

The beauty does work hard at keeping her body in tiptop shape. A few of her recent Instagram posts include videos that show her putting in some serious time at the gym. That being said, most of Larsa’s updates show her flaunting her figure in dozens of stylish outfits. She recently looked incredible in a tight black mini dress that featured sexy cutouts on the sides.