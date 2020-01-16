‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Posts About Cutting People Off On Instagram Amid Stassi Schroeder Feud

Kristen Doute was cut off by Stassi Schroeder during 'Pump Rules' Season 8.

Kristen Doute shared a telling meme and message on Instagram earlier this week about cutting people off amid her feud with Stassi Schroeder.

Months after the women became estranged amid production on the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Doute posted a meme that was initially shared by hairstylist Riawna Capri.

It read, “No need to cut people off. Just grow. They’ll fall off.”

Also included in the post was a message written by Capri herself in which she said that while some may not be able to keep up with one’s growth, that is okay.

“They will naturally fall off, and that’s ok. Focus on YOUR self growth. And remember putting someone else down to lift yourself up, isn’t growth, it’s an unstable step ladder that can only go so far,” she warned.

While Doute didn’t write her own comments when she shared the meme and message on her Instagram Stories, she did add three heart emoji to her post.

Throughout the first two episodes of Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, Doute’s relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Carter has been highly discussed by her co-stars, including Schroeder and Katie Maloney, who she has also been estranged from for the past several months.

For some, the end of Doute and Carter’s relationship seemed a bit suspicious as the ex-couple continued to live together and sleep with one another for months after their supposed breakup. Schroeder was especially confused by what was going on between them and admitted to Lisa Vanderpump that she felt as if she was being lied to by her former best friend.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder shared her thoughts on Doute and Carter’s toxic relationship while chatting with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month about the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

During the interview, Schroeder said that both she and Maloney were involved in the drama happening between Doute and Carter for quite a while before determining that whatever was going on between the two of them was quite toxic. She then said that it was frustrating for her and Maloney to hear all of the bad that was happening between them all while being encouraged to be nice to him when he was around.

“There are only so many times that you can sit with someone crying over the same thing and then, the next day, she says, ‘But can he come over for a pool party? You have to be nice to him,'” she explained.