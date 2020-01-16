Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Powers Through Impressive Lower Body Workout In Crop Top And Shorts

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo knocked out a glute-focused circuit in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Rocking a black crop top and matching shorts, the blond Australian beauty started her workout with a set of hip thrusts with a barbell. During the exercise, Stephanie leaned her back against a bench as she sat on the floor before she raised her body. While she didn’t share how much weight she lifted, the grimace on her face indicated that the barbell was quite heavy.

The second clip saw her tackle dumbbell step-ups, which showed off the muscle tone in her legs. Single-leg dumbbell glute bridges came next which were similar to the hip thrusts, except for the one-legged stance and the lighter weight that she used.

In the fourth video, Stephanie moved to a weight machine for a set of single-leg side-leg presses. A red resistance band made an appearance in the fifth clip for some crab-walks, a lateral movement she did in a squatting position with the band around her knees. For the final video, Stephanie opted to do squat holds which involved remaining in a squat stance for a lengthy period of time.

The video has been liked over 20,000 times since its upload on Thursday. In the comments, fans showered the petite powerhouse with praise.

“You amaze me every time,” one person wrote. “You are incredible.”

“This lady is awesome and such a beauty,” another fan added before including a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Omg you kill me,” a third commenter wrote. “You make everything look easy. You’re such an inspiration. Beauty and a bod”

“You’re a beast!” a fourth comment simply said.

Other fans asked questions in the comments section. One curious commenter asked Stephanie how ofter she works out a week. The fitness model replied that she trains 5-6 times weekly using the “Build” program she created.

Several Instagram users also asked about the boots she wore in each video. She informed one commenter that they were by Palladium but she didn’t share the name of the design.

This is the second recent workout video in which Stephanie has focused on a particular area of her body. In her Instagram video series from two days ago, she centered her workout around her chest and arms. This weightlifting circuit included close-grip bench presses, dumbbell incline presses, dumbbell chest-supported rows, face pulls and tricep dips.

The upload seemed popular with her Instagram followers as this series has been liked over 35,000 times and close to 400 Instagram users have commented on it.