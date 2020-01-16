Australian Model Olivia Mathers Rocks Crop Top And Cheeky Panties While Reading A Book In Bed

Olivia Mathers sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week with an eye-popping photo that is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The sizzling new addition to the Australian model’s feed was shared on Thursday and was an instant hit with her 569,000 followers on the platform. In the shot, the 23-year-old was seen reading a book while lounging on top of her bed, which she noted in the caption of her post was a brand-new set up from the company Koala. Those interested in getting a new bedroom set of their own could use a personalized discount code from the babe, which she also shared in her post.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the social media sensation, who looked absolutely incredible in a set of risque lounge wear that did way more showing than covering up.

Olivia sent pulses racing in her barely-there, all-black ensemble that left plenty of her bronzed skin well within eyesight. The look included a tiny crop top, which boasted a wide neckline that offered a look at her toned shoulders. A small cut also fell in the middle of the piece, teasing her audience with just a glimpse of cleavage.

On her lower half, the Aussie beauty wore nothing more than a pair of black panties that upped the ante of her itty-bitty outfit. The sheer lace number showcased the stunner’s pert derriere and sculpted legs thanks to the combination of its cheeky style and high-cut design. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on Olivia’s hips, accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

Olivia kept her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, allowing her killer curves to take center stage. She wore her blond tresses down and wore a minimal amount of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing the Instagram hottie some love for her latest upload. After just five hours of going live, the steamy bedroom snap has racked up over 12,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many showered Olivia with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Honey you’re gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another called Olivia a “goddess.”

“Absolutely stunning, you are so beautiful and sexy,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Olivia has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw the babe flaunting her flawless physique in a minuscule string bikini that left very little to the imagination. The NSFW showing of skin proved popular with her fans, who awarded the post over 26,000 likes.