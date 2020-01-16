Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Smoldering New Look & Calls Herself The ‘Most Extra Diva’

Vanessa Hudgens showed off a smoldering new look and called herself “the most extra diva” in a new sequence of Instagram images where the Bad Boys 4 Life star was seen readying herself for a glamorous night out on the red carpet for the premiere of the aforementioned film.

In a caption to the first photo, Vanessa was “so grateful for my team making me feel like the most extra diva.”

The photo was a close-up view of the star’s look. Smoldering eye makeup came thanks to Allan Avendano. Cat eyeliner, extra-long false eyelashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pale lips completed her makeup palette.

Vanessa’s dark hair was styled in a retro fashion, in the style of old Hollywood celebrities such as Rita Hayworth. She sported a deep side part with long, loose waves. E! News reported that hairstylist Chad Wood was behind the glamorous hair look.

In the second photo, fans can get a better look at Vanessa’s gown, a billowing confection of layers and layers of white feathers, and a bodice encrusted completely in silver shimmer. A thigh-high slit up the left side of the gown exposed her long and toned legs. The dress had one long sleeve, covered completely in feathers, her other arm completely exposed.

The actress wore black peep-toed shoes in a Mary Jane platform style to complete her dramatic style which set Instagram on fire as her fans fawned over what they called Vanessa’s style “perfection.”

“Ugh. Beauty beauty beauty,” said one fan on the social media site of Vanessa’s overall style.

“1. you looked freaking INCREDIBLE 2. LEGS FOR DAYSSS and 3. Darla is such a model,” said a second fan of the actress. Darla is Vanessa’s beloved dog, seen in one of the multiple images uploaded by the former High School Musical star.

“Who needs a boy when u look like this?” questioned a third fan, indirectly commenting on Vanessa’s breakup with longtime love Austin Butler earlier this week.

In total, Vanessa posted five different times, sharing a total of 10 images and videos combined as she readied herself for the premiere of her film Bad Boys 4 Life.

Prior to this post, Vanessa shared an image of herself posting in the sunshine, bare-faced and dreamy looking on the social media sharing site just days after her breakup with her longtime love was announced, although the couple has commented publicly on their reported split.

E! News reported that source close to the couple claimed the reason for their split had to do with their very busy schedules.