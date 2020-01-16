Aussie Fitness Model Tammy Hembrow Powers Through Intense Upper Body Workout In Sports Bra And Booty Shorts

Tammy Hembrow is known for her incredible bikini body, and this week, she took to Instagram to show fans some of the exercises used to achieve it.

On Wednesday, the Aussie fitness model shared a new series of workout videos to the official Instagram account for her Tammy Fit app and her fans were talking for more reasons than one. The set of four clips was taken in a nearly empty gym. The 24-year-old was powering through an intense upper body workout, which she noted in the caption of her post was available on her app for those interested.

The upload kicked off with Tammy utilizing the cable rope machine. She stood with her back to the camera as she performed a set of face pulls, giving her audience a good look at her muscular back and toned shoulders.

She then moved away from the machine and onto free weights, starting with a set of upright rows using a small barbell. The babe then traded her barbell in for a set of dumbbells, which she used for a rotation of front and lateral raises.

Tammy returned to the cable rope machine to perform her final “upper body burner,” which were tricep pulldowns.

Fans were certainly intrigued by Tammy’s rigorous exercise routine, but her gym-day look also caught their eye. The stunner looked absolutely incredible in a coordinated outfit from her own Saski Collection that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The ensemble included a pair of daringly short, white booty shorts that hugged her pert derriere in all the right ways. On her top half, she sported a matching sports bra with a low scoop neckline that cut off just below her chest, flashing a glimpse of her toned abs.

Followers of Tammy’s fitness page have awarded her latest sweat session over 17,000 likes since the post went live less than 24 hours ago. Several flocked to the comments section as well, where many couldn’t help but gush over the model’s flawless figure.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another called Tammy the “prettiest person on Instagram.”

“How do men concentrate when you’re in the gym working out next to them?” questioned a third.

Others expressed their appreciation for the “fitspiration.”

“I am loving your app. I get very anxious in the gym and it feels nice to have your step-by-step workouts there for me,” commented a fourth.

When she’s not in the gym, Tammy is often spotted spending time by the pool and showing off the results of her dedicated fitness regiment in a skimpy bikini. She recently shared a short video clip from her day by the water that saw her rocking a minuscule, pink two-piece that left very little to the imagination. Fans went wild for the barely-there look, which has racked up over 209,000 likes since going live.