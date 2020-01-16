Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Itty-Bitty White String Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio surprised her 10.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling triple Instagram update. In the post, the beauty rocked a skimpy white bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination, and flaunted her incredible physique to perfection.

For the shots, Alessandra posed on what appeared to be a rock formation overlooking an incredible body of water. Several other rock formations were visible in the background, but Alessandra’s body was the focal point of the snap. The brunette babe posed in a minuscule white string bikini that showcased her curves. The bikini top featured simple triangle-style cups and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The top had a small embellishment between the cups that dangled down Alessandra’s toned stomach. The tiny bikini revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Alessandra drew even more attention to her chest by layering on a few necklaces.

The bottoms of her bikini likewise didn’t cover much, with a patch of white fabric covering any NSFW bits and super thin strings stretching over her hips to connect them. She leaned back, flaunting her toned thighs and sculpted arms, and donned a pair of sunglasses as she raised her face to the sunshine. Her brunette locks cascaded down her back and she rocked natural makeup, including glossy lips. Her nails were painted a vibrant shade of turquoise that seemed appropriate for the photo location.

In the second snap, the camera zoomed back a bit to showcase even more of Alessandra’s body as she leaned back and basked in the sunshine. In the third and final shot from the Instagram update, Alessandra switched up her locations and stood in the water itself. The tranquil water came to just below her knees, and she stared straight at the camera with her sunglasses on. Her toned physique looked incredible in the minuscule swimsuit, and her fans seemed to agree — the post received over 78,700 likes within just two hours.

Many of Alessandra’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot triple update.

“Nice abs love,” one fan commented.

“These are fantastic photos and I wish you a nice day, dear Alessandra,” another follower added.

Another fan was captivated by her choice of swimwear, and said “OMG love your swimsuit! Absolutely gorgeous.”

“Wow, you are so wonderful,” another said.

The Brazilian beauty has been constantly flaunting her physique in skimpy swimwear lately. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, her swimwear brand Gal Floripa shared a post in which Alessandra rocked a strapless gold bikini.