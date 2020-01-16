Ashanti Sits On Fans Lap In Skintight Leather Leggings While They Are Tied-Up

Ashanti is currently on tour and is turning up the heat during her set. The “Rain on Me” songstress wore a leathery number for one of her shows that looked incredible on the star.

Ashanti stunned in skintight leggings paired with a black jacket that had a white stripe doing down the sleeves. She sported her dark long curly locks up in a ponytail and performed with a jeweled microphone. The “Foolish” chart-topper rocked long acrylic nails and opted for a red lip.

In a recent Instagram upload, Ashanti pulled a member from the audience on stage and sat him on a chair. She tied up his hands to the back of it and sat on his lap.

The male fan appeared to be enjoying the attention while Ashanti performed on top of him. She flashed a huge smile and seemed to be having a blast on the road.

For her caption, Ashanti asked her followers what they think the fan was thinking when the photo was taken.

She also credited the photographer in the tags who goes by the username “autumns.jpg.”

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 47,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 5.3 million followers.

“A fine a** woman like you dancing on him you know what homie thinking and I ain’t mad at him,” one user wrote.

“Don’t care what he’s thinking. I know what I’m thinking tho,” another shared.

“He definitely is asking God why he’s so good to him,” a third fan remarked, adding the laughing crying face emoji.

“He is saying thank you God!!!” a fourth follower commented.

Ashanti is no stranger to pulling members of the audience on stage. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer handcuffed another male fan to a chair in Washington D.C. She took the moment a step further and blindfolded him too. The “Pretty Little Thing” hitmaker sat on his lap and touched his crotch while wearing thigh-high boots, fishnet tights, and a leotard.

Those wanting to catch Ashanti at a show and potentially get on stage are in luck.

The “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” entertainer is scheduled to perform in the U.K. at the end of January which will continue in February. She will be joined by R&B artists Ginuwine and Mario for selected dates.

As for North America, Ashanti will perform on the “Millenium Tour” with Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Omarion, and Bow Wow.

The first show will take place on February 29 and the tour will continue until May 10.