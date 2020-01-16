‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Shattered By Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, January 17 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will not be tempted by any woman wearing skimpy lingerie, even if the temptress is his own fiancée, per She Knows Soaps. It seems as if Wyatt and Sally’s relationship could be in trouble and that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) may be at the heart of their issues.

After a bad day at the office, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) hopes to spend a romantic evening with Wyatt. The redhead wants to get down and dirty with her fiancé after fearing that she would be fired from Forrester Creations. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photos show Sally’s cleavage-baring outfit which includes black and gray lace panties and bra, a garter, stockings, and killer black heels.

Sally will make her grand appearance wearing the sexy lingerie hoping to spark some interest from Wyatt. She will saucily parade her assets in front of him, hoping to lure him to bed. As Wyatt recently told Flo, he and Sally have not been spending a lot of time together since both of them are putting in long hours at work. Sally wants to spend some quality time with the man she loves.

But Sally will be in for a rude awakening. Wyatt will reject her advances, making her feel as if she should not have gone through the trouble of making herself attractive for him. Of course, he will try to be diplomatic about it but Sally will still feel awful when her fiancé doesn’t want her.

The Inquisitr reported that Wyatt will have the gumption to turn down a beautiful woman in lingerie. But while he may try to persuade Sally that he’s just not in the mood or tired, The Bold and the Beautiful fans may realize that he is dealing with some intense emotions.

Wyatt just reconnected with Flo and they had a heart-to-heart. He admitted that he could never forget what Flo meant to him in the past. Flo also took the opportunity to kiss Wyatt even though he is engaged to be married to another.

The soap opera spoilers state that Wyatt no longer wants to be tied to Sally. He will realize that he made a big mistake when he hastily asked Sally to marry him. But it won’t be easy to break it off with the redhead. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will find it hard to end his relationship with Sally who is still deeply in love with him.