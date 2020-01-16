Lizzo Stuns In A Revealing Gold Bikini In Sizzling Beach Photos

Lizzo didn't leave much to the imagination as she hit the beach in New Zealand.

Lizzo proved once again that she’s most definitely not afraid to show some skin as she stripped down to a gold bikini for a recent trip to the beach. The body confident beauty put her body on full display in two new photos posted to her Instagram account on January 15 as she struck some very sultry poses for the camera while halfway across the globe in New Zealand.

In the first shot, the “Good As Hell” singer crouched down on the sand with her right knee down to support herself. She bent her left leg and rested her left arm on it as she looked beyond fierce amidst the picturesque Auckland coastal scenery.

As for her revealing swimwear look, Lizzo looked every inch the superstar as she flashed some skin in a shiny gold ensemble.

The star seriously stunned in her metallic bikini look, which featured a plunging top that was held together by a large gold ring in the center of her chest.

Her middle was on full show for the camera with a strip of gold material tied around her waist that appeared to be attached to her pretty skimpy bottoms, which were high-waisted to make her legs look uber-long.

Lizzo kept her hair natural and down for her beach day and she shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of round reflective sunglasses.

The snap was actually one of two she shared with her fans in the new bikini upload.

The second photo showed the beauty as she stood up in front of a large rocky cliff.

Lizzo showed off her best model pose for the camera. She stretched both of her arms out by her sides as she stood on the sand in her glamorous gold bikini.

In the caption, the singer shared an important message for her 7.4 million followers as she encouraged them to repeat her inspiring words about self-love and acceptance.

And it seems as though the beauty’s many fans most definitely appreciated seeing her strip down to her bikini and share her words of advice.

The bikini snaps have received more than 730,000 likes in the first 11 hours since she shared it to her account as well as more than 5,300 comments.

One fan told her in the comments section, “You’re an inspiration” with an eye heart emoji.

Another commented, “soooo beautiful” with several eye heart and fire emoji.

“Guuurrlll thank you for being so amazing!!!” a third commented.

Lizzo often puts her body confidence on full show on her social media.

The Inquisitr reported just last week that she proudly showed off her curves in a skimpy bodysuit in a fierce video posted to her Instagram account.