Janet Jackson Shares Vintage Photo With Whitney Houston & Randy Jackson

Janet Jackson shared a throwback photo with two music legends that appears to be dated back to the 1980s. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker posted an image where she is in the center of Whitney Houston and her brother, Randy Jackson.

Jackson wore a black cap which is a look she sported during her 1989 era for Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814. She wore her dark hair up in a ponytail and covered herself up in a black garment with a rollneck. Jackson applied a bold red lip and black mascara.

Houston on her left also rocked a red lip. The “I Will Always Love You” chart-topper stunned in a semi-sheer lace top and wore a black blazer jacket over the top. She accessorized herself with a gold necklace and owned her shoulder-length curly hair.

Randy on the far right wore a buttoned-up shirt and blazer jacket.

Jackson and Houston both flashed a smile while Randy kept his cool and served a smoldering expression.

For Jackson’s caption, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” songstress praised the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for inducting Houston this year. She stated that there is no one more deserving and that she misses her.

Jackson tagged both of their Instagram accounts in the photos and geotagged the post as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 107,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be popular with her 4 million followers.

“Queen recognizing another Queen!!” one user wrote.

“BOTH OF MY QUEENS IN THE SAME PHOTO,” another shared passionately in capital letters, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Two queens back to back!! My heart is so full!” a third fan remarked.

“Queen J and Queen Whitney!!! Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees!” a fourth fan commented.

Last year, Jackson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Janelle Monae. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer was described as the “queen of black girl magic” and a boundless visual artist.

When Jackson delivered her own speech, she expressed how happy she was to follow in her family’s footsteps and thanked those who helped her along the way. She ended her long speech by asking the Hall of Fame to induct more women in 2020, per Rolling Stone.

“And Rock and Roll Hall of Fame please, 2020: Induct more women. Thank you so much.”

According to CNN, the other stars being inducted are Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex, making Houston the only female to be inducted this year.