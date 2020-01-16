Victoria’s Secret’s Winnie Harlow Sizzles In A Revealing Crochet Swimsuit

Winnie's holey swimsuit didn't leave a whole lot to the imagination.

Winnie Harlow set pulses racing on Instagram this week when she shared sizzling shots of herself after slipping into a pretty revealing crochet swimsuit. The beauty ditched a cold Canadian winter for some sunshine as she put her flawless model body on full show in one seriously hot upload when she headed to her family’s home country of Jamaica.

In one snap, Winnie – who walked her very first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018 – struck a very sultry pose for the camera as she was snapped putting both of her hands up towards her head while her stunning long dark hair flowed all the way down her back.

As for her pretty revealing bathing suit, the Canadian-born lingerie model’s fit and toned body was on full show in her swimwear. She stunned in the unique black one-piece, which featured triangle crochet pieces of material that covered her chest area with strings that tied behind her neck.

The former America’s Next Top Model Cycle 21 contestant didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination as the crochet design stretched down her torso with several holes to show some serious skin. The one-piece also featured cut-outs on either side of her waist to highlight her flat tummy.

It then stretched all the way down to her bottom half where she tied seriously thin strings into bows high across her hips.

The fun, skin-baring swimsuit was pretty appropriate for her trip, as it appeared to be Jamaican themed with green and yellow stripes across her chest and her lower torso which appeared to be a nod to her ancestry.

She paired the one-piece with a matching pair of black Jamaican inspired swim shoes on her feet, which also featured green and white accents.

Winnie revealed that she was spending some time at Rick’s Café, a Caribbean restaurant in Negril, Jamaica. The beauty also told her 7.5 million followers in the caption that she was happy to be “home.”

The stunning swimsuit snap has received more than 213,000 likes since the beauty shared it to her account, while the comments section was overrun with praise for the gorgeous supermodel.

“Angel on earth,” one fan commented with two heart emoji.

Another commented on the snap, “Damm she’s beautiful” alongside an eye heart emoji.

A third wrote, “You’re such a goddess,” after seeing her strip down to her revealing swim look.

The star’s not exactly a stranger to stripping down to her swimwear and posting all the proof to social media.

It was just last week that Winnie stunned fans when she slipped into the tiniest pink bikini as she posed for the camera on a sun lounger during a sunny vacation to Miami, Florida.