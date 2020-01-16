Fitness Model Laura Ivette Sizzles In A Neon Yellow Bikini And Poses With ‘Kissing Iguanas

The competitive bikini model was visiting the Bahamas.

Fitness model Laura Ivette slightly spilled out of the bottom of the bright bikini top that she rocked during a trip to the Bahamas. On Wednesday, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share a set of two sizzling snapshots of the swimwear that she sporting during her getaway.

In her first photo, the bikini competitor was pictured rocking a neon yellow two-piece that featured a scoop-neck top with spaghetti straps. The neckline only showed off a small amount of cleavage, but Laura was also flashing some underboob. Her tiny top had an extra strap beneath the bust that stretched tight across her torso, a small detail that added some extra visual interest to what would otherwise be a pretty basic bathing suit.

Laura’s bottoms had a high banded waist that hit her right below the belly button. The design helped to showcase her hourglass shape and defined upper abdominal muscles. The bottoms also featured high-cut leg openings that lengthened her legs a bit and showed off her shapely thighs.

Over her bottoms, Laura was wearing a sheer cover-up that matched the color of her bikini. It was covered with small beads and was completely open over the left thigh.

The model wore her waist-length black hair down and parted down the middle. For her beauty look, she sported a nude lip and a dark smoky eye.

Laura was pictured posing on a dazzling white sand beach with sparkling blue water behind her. Three iguanas were standing in front of the model, and two of the reptiles were touching snouts. In the caption of her post, Laura noted that it looked like they were kissing.

In her second photo, Laura was standing in water up to her thighs. She was reaching back to pull her hair away from her face as the bright sun lit up the crystal seawater surrounding her.

In the caption of her post, Laura revealed that she had been staying at the Grand Isle Resort And Spain Exuma when she saw the smooching iguanas.

The fitness enthusiast’s 1 million Instagram followers were impressed by her vacation photos. Her post earned her more than a few fire emoji, as well as some yellow hearts to match her bikini.

“Everything about this pic is so cool,” read one response to Laura’s set of snapshots.

“Wow u look amazing Laura,” wrote another of the model’s followers.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a third admirer.

Laura’s scaly friends also got a little love from her fans.

“Everyone saying the picture is beautiful but im focused on these lizards kissing,” read a fourth remark.

Laura often wows her fans with her stunning Instagram photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she caused quite a stir last November when she wore a cleavage-baring top and posed with another popular fitness model, “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain.