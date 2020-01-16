Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Eric Needs To Choose Between Brooke & Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, January 17 reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) will be placed in a difficult position. The patriarch will need to choose between the mother of his children and his spouse. And since neither Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) are going to give up their fight, it seems as if Eric’s predicament will only worsen, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke was irate when she found out that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had been kissing. She was sure that the former Vegas showgirl wanted to get her claws into her husband, as reported by The Inquisitr. She was not going to let Shauna ruin her marriage.

Brooke went straight to Eric’s house and told him that Shauna and Quinn were trying to undermine her marriage. She felt that Quinn encouraged her friend to go after the dressmaker. She felt that Eric should put Shauna out of his house and get rid of Quinn at the same time. As far as she was concerned, Quinn was not worthy to have her portrait up in Stephanie Forrester’s (Susan Flannery) place. But Brooke did not know that Quinn was listening in on their conversation.

The soap opera spoilers state that there will be a huge blowout between Quinn and Brooke. The two women will go head-to-head. Of course, Quinn has every reason to be upset. She cannot have another woman dictating what goes on in her house. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn will lash out at Brooke and put her in her place.

She cannot believe that Brooke has the gall to come into her house and talk to her husband about her marriage. Brooke talks about Quinn undermining her marriage, yet she’s doing the same by telling Eric what to do in his.

Eric will be placed in an awkward position as Quinn and Brooke fight. The women expect him to choose between them, but it’s unlikely that Eric will pick Quinn or Brooke’s side. Quinn will blast Brooke for interfering in her marriage and make sure that Brooke knows what she thinks of her.

But Brooke, who has years of experience in meddling in other people’s affairs, will give as good as she gets. Brooke will stand by her words to Eric. She believes that Quinn is not worthy of the Forrester name and that she should pack her bags and go. Brooke thinks that Quinn has only brought shame to the family name.

Longtime The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Quinn has a rather dangerous side to her personality. Quinn’s past includes numerous murder attempts and violent attacks and proves that she’s willing to do what it takes to get her own way. Brooke’s little outburst is nothing compared to what Quinn is capable of doing.

But if Brooke wants a war, she’s picked her own rival. And Quinn remains one of the most volatile characters on The Bold and the Beautiful to date.