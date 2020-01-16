Blake Shelton Says Grammys Performance With Gwen Stefani Will Be One Of His ‘Greatest Rushes’

Gwen and Blake will appear on Gayle King's Grammy Awards special ahead of the show.

Blake Shelton is looking forward to taking the stage with girlfriend Gwen Stefani during the 2020 Grammy Awards later this month. As reported by ABC News Radio, Blake will appear on The Gayle King Grammy Special ahead of the big event, and he’ll be joined by Gwen. This will give the country music star and the pop music icon a chance to share their feelings about performing together on such a massive stage.

While many singers might find the thought of performing at such an important musical event in front of all of their peers rather daunting, Blake suggested that being with Gwen will help keep his nerves at bay. According to the “Hell Right” singer, he has discovered that singing any song with his girlfriend is “the easiest thing in the world” for him to do. Instead of being nervous, he’s looking forward to the sense of exhilaration he knows that he’ll feel while he’s on the Grammy Awards stage with Gwen.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys, doing our song together,” Blake said.

The singer also hinted that his duet with Gwen is going to feel romantic and intimate by referencing the way he likes to “look in her eyes and just know we know what each other are thinking” whenever the couple sings together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the song that Gwen and Blake will be performing at the Grammy Awards is “Nobody But You.” Blake included the romantic duet on his new album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. According to Nash Country Daily, Blake has named “Nobody But You” the next single from the record, and it will hit country radio on January 21.

Blake has spoken extensively about how his duet with Gwen came to be. While he didn’t write the song himself, it immediately spoke to him. The singer said that he was “floored” when he heard it for the first time, and he described it as “magical.”

“I literally think it’s important of a song as I’ve ever recorded,” Blake said.

“Nobody But You” was originally supposed to be a solo song. However, Blake soon realized that it “needed Gwen on it.” His decision to add her vocals to the tune paid off in a big way for both of them when it earned the couple one of the coveted Grammy performance slots.

Fans of Gwen and Blake will undoubtedly get to hear more about the song when the couple appears on The Gayle King Grammy Special, which will air Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access. Viewers can watch the couple perform their duet a few days later on the same network and streaming service when the 62nd Grammy Awards airs on Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to having the honor of taking the Grammys stage with Gwen, Blake has a shot at taking home a Grammy; he’s nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category for “God’s Country.”