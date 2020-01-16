Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In Sizzling Beach Photos From Cabo, Wears Cutout One-Piece

Beauty guru Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the spotlight. The mega reality star has a sublime hourglass figure and enjoys flaunting it every chance she gets. Her Instagram is full of steamy snapshots of herself, modeling everything from skimpy lingerie to curve-hugging gowns.

On Thursday night, Kim took to Instagram to share three sizzling snaps of herself posing on a picturesque beach in Cabo, Mexico. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked incredible in a copper-colored cutout one-piece that flaunted her busty chest and ample cleavage. She also showcased her famous booty, slender legs, and toned abdomen.

As a fashion maven, Kim knows the best poses to show off her favorite physical assets. Known for her killer curves, Kim decided to make sure her behind was the center of attention by posing in a kneeling position for two photos. She tied her long hair into a braid that was long enough for the end to tickle her backside. In the third photo (the second in the post), Kim opted to recline on the sand instead of sitting on her knees so her legion of followers could ogle her front, too.

To accessorize, Kim rocked a pair of sunglasses and thick gold hoop earrings. She also wore a full face of makeup, although her sunglasses hid her eyes. It was apparent that Kim had applied a thick layer of her trademark foundation and bronzer. The bodacious babe also plumped her lips with liquid lipstick in a nude shade.

Within an hour of going live, the influencer’s latest share racked up more than 641,000 likes and over 4,000 comments. Many fans were trying to guess who had taken the photographs since the reality star did not say. Most people guessed it was her husband, Kanye West.

“Uhm you look so good what in the HELL,” wrote a fan.

“So so bootyful,” complimented another admirer, adding a heart-eyes emoji to their message.

“Ended the girls with that braid,” said a third admirer.

Her sister, Kylie Jenner, left a single flame emoji in her comments section.

“[T]hose cut outs! I would be bulging out like a ham… she’s so hot omg,” a fourth person chimed in.

It seems like Kim is having the time of her life in Cabo. Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that the stunner was spotted walking along the beaches in a different bathing suit. She wore a white thong bikini, and her admirers went wild over the images.