‘Vikings’ Season 6 Episode 8 Preview: Ubbe And Torvi Finally Leave In Search Of Floki

Bjorn also has to make a 'difficult decision' in the next episode of 'Vikings' and a strange raiding party is discovered by Harald Finehair.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of Vikings saw the funeral of fan-favorite, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). Now, as the historical drama series movies forward, life goes on for those left behind in Kattegat.

According to Carter Matt, the synopsis for Episode 8 (titled “Valhalla Can Wait”) is below.

“Bjorn faces a difficult decision; Ubbe and Torvi leave Kattegat in search of new lands and perhaps old friends; Oleg’s plans for the invasion of Scandinavia take shape; King Harald is baffled by the origin of a mysterious raiding party.”

As yet, it is unclear what sort of decision Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) will face in Episode 8. However, considering viewers know that his half-brother, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), was the one who killed Lagertha, it seems possible that Bjorn will discover this in the next episode of Vikings and will then be tasked with deciding Hvitserk’s fate. This is also suggested in the latest clip for Episode 8.

The synopsis also offers another option. With Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) now deciding to leave, Bjorn might find he has to step up in his time of mourning and rule Kattegat.

Previously, Ubbe had wanted to find out the fate of Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) but had been ordered to stay behind and tend to Kattegat while Bjorn was absent. Now that Bjorn is home once more, they should be able to unravel the mystery surrounding Floki.

In addition to these storylines, Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) appears to come into contact with a “mysterious raiding party.” As yet, it is unclear if this group attacks him directly or if he comes across them as they are on the way to attack another area of Scandinavia. However, some viewers are wondering if this new group is somehow tied to Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) and Ivar the Boneless (Alex High Andersen).

The new clip for Episode 8 also shows Harald discussing how he will never be the true King of all Norway until Bjorn is dead. Bjorn, however, seems to anticipate this move and readies Kattegat for a potential attack by Harald Finehair.

As to whether or not Harald will attack in next week’s episode of Vikings remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune into Episode 8 in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.