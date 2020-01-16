Katya Elise Henry Wears The Tiniest Of Outfits In A Revealing New Instagram Snap, Flaunts Curvy Booty

Katya Elise Henry is known for her incredible booty and exquisite full-figured body. On Wednesday, the buxom model wowed her 6.7 million Instagram followers with a striking lingerie snap.

In the photo, Katya could be seen rocking a strappy yellow ensemble. It looked like a bathing suit of some kind. The busty vixen posed for the pic by dropping to her hands and knees on the brick floor. She arched her back and popped her booty, giving her fans an incredibly sexy visual of her thick voluptuous rear end and flawless backside.

Due to the way she was kneeling on the ground, her breasts were not visible in the photo, but given the itty-bitty strings holding her outfit together, it’s likely her bra top revealed bountiful cleavage.

As is typical of Katya’s photographs, she wore a full face of makeup. Although her face was half-hidden beneath a curtain of her thick dark locks, it was apparent that she was wearing a full face of makeup. The application included a medium-toned foundation, a light powdering of gold bronzer, a coral shade of lipstick, and mascara. She completed her look by defining her eyebrows with a pencil.

For accessories, the Instagram influencer decided not to add any visible jewelry to her ensemble beyond a pair of earrings. Thanks to the revealing nature of her outfit, several of her tattoos were visible.

It is not evident where Katya posed for the photograph, but she positioned herself in front of a stucco wall.

“I mean everywhere. I been on my hydration game lately so this has been my best friend,” wrote Katya in her caption, referring to the Blessed Protein water bottle pictured beside her.

The remainder of her caption advertised her latest YouTube video. Katya claimed that the video reveals what she eats to maintain her figure. She also offered a discount code for her followers to use on her official website.

Within three hours of going live, the pic accumulated more than 158,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments from fans praising her stupendous body and asking questions about her workout program.

“Gorgeous perfect body,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“All your exes mad mad???? I would be too!!!” another one responded.

“Thicc is the only way,” said a third admirer.

“You’re the most gorgeous human alive,” complimented a fourth person.

Several other Instagram models and influencers showered the beauty in compliments and likes, too, including Vas J Morgan and Pauline Tantot.