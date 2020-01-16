Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kyle And Summer Cross The Line

Bombshell new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer and Kyle cross the line during their business trip to San Francisco. The stunning details could end up ruining Kyle and Lola’s marriage.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) head to San Francisco to make a big deal for Jabot. Before they left, things got tense between Kyle and Theo (Tyler Johnson) over the trip. They sparred back and forth about the deal, and Kyle didn’t appreciate Theo giving him advice on how to buy the company. Kyle felt that Theo wanted to get him out of the picture so that Theo could make a play for Lola (Sasha Calle).

During their trip, things go well, and Kyle and Summer end up celebrating back at their hotel. Summer actress Hunter King explained the complicated storyline to Soap Opera Digest recently.

“They were in negotiations to buy this cosmetics company, which was complicated because there was a lot of going back and forth with them,” King revealed.

“Now Kyle and Summer are super-excited and very proud of what they were able to pull off, so they break into the minibar and order room service.”

For some reason, while they’re drinking, Theo asks Summer if she and Theo are really over, and Summer admits that she is through with Kyle’s frenemy and is happily single. Of course, when Summer turns the question around and asks Kyle if he’s happily married to Lola, he gets uncomfortable about things. Certainly, Lola’s unexplainable loyalty to Theo doesn’t help Kyle in any way, and it adds to the tension that Kyle and Lola have at home, even though usually they’re still enjoying their honeymoon phase.

“You can see that the questions make him tense, but because Summer knows him so well, she senses there’s something wrong. Summer isn’t being manipulative. She’s trying to be mature and honest, but in that moment, there’s this pull of chemistry between them,” teased the actress.

Throughout everything, Summer has been shockingly mature and unlike her previous, scheming self. However, Kyle and Summer end up kissing, and they may cross a line that there’s no coming back from for Kyle’s marriage. If Lola somehow finds out about the illicit kiss, she will not easily forgive Kyle his indiscretion. Plus, the kiss might end up giving Summer hope for her and Kyle, which could mean she will renew her previous efforts to win back her ex-husband.