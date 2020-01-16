Jojo Babie Goes Topless In Netted Tights On Instagram

Jojo Babie shared a new Instagram update with her followers earlier today. The social media sensation went topless in fishnet tights for the new post.

The picture not only revealed her derriere but also her chest, thanks to the angle of the shot and the use of a mirror.

The stunner stood with her back towards the camera. The photo was taken from a low vantage point and her booty was one of the focal points. She sported a pair of black netted tights that featured semi-transparent fabric with dark black netting on top.

Plus, the beauty wore her hair down. Jojo tilted her head slightly to the back, which left her locks cascading towards her backside. She gave a pout with her lips closed.

Meanwhile, the reflection of the model was fuzzy, but still offered a revealing look at her figure. After all, Jojo opted to go without a shirt. She could be seen placing her hands on either side of her body as she held a pink piece of fabric in place. However, this only managed to censor the photo somewhat, as the fabric was fairly thin. This meant that her chest was on display; both her cleavage and underboob were visible.

It didn’t look like the model wore any accessories.

This shot was taken indoors, with the light hitting her back and illuminating her hair.

Fans took to the comments section to discuss the newest share.

Many people referred to the flirty captions, which alluded to her catchphrase, “Your favorite Asian girl.”

“You are my favorite,” declared an admirer, whose response was echoed by many others.

“D*mnnnn thicknessss perfection,” declared a follower.

“Oh my… The internet just broke,” joked a fan.

“This may be my new favorite IG post!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

The bombshell responded to many of her followers’ messages with a series of kissing face emoji. This prompted some to follow up with a second compliment for Jojo. She has more than 9.3 million followers right now, and her high level of engagement may encourage many of them to leave compliments.

In addition, Jojo posted another update on October 24. She was spotted going topless again. This time, she joked that she “lost her shirt.” And while she wore nothing on top, she sported a pair of dark leggings. The model sat on her knees in the Bambi pose and wore her hair strategically in front of her chest. She glanced at the camera with a flirty pout on her face.