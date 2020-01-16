‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Lily Imparts Wisdom

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 16, reveal a moment between Phyllis and Chance, and it looks like she might be getting under his defenses a bit. Plus, Billy and Lily catch up, and Mariah learns something big from Tessa.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) attempts to charm Chance (Donny Boaz), according to SheKnows Soaps. She still wants to find out what Chance and Adam (Mark Grossman) did together in Los Vegas. Nick (Joshua Morrow) just asked Chance, and he reassured him that it wasn’t anything. That probably means that it was something.

Phyllis goes pretty far in attempting to catch Chance’s eye, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) notices and doesn’t love it. That’s also probably part of Phyllis’s plan to get under Abby’s skin and take her down. Surely, though, Chance realizes what Phyllis is all about.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) looks to Lily (Christel Khalil) for advice. He apologizes for telling her about Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) kisses while she was incarcerated. However, Lily looks at that information as a positive in her life. Now Lily is the person she believes she’s meant to be, and she’s doing work with prisoners — something that matters to her and makes a difference in women’s lives.

Billy is slightly amazed by Lily’s attitude, especially so soon after being released from prison and losing her father, Neil (Kristoff St. John). It seems like she’s flourishing despite some significant setbacks over the past couple of years. Plus, she still carries the guilt of causing the accident that took Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) life. Billy wants to know how Lily arrived at such a positive place and isn’t in the position of her friends and family trying to fix her.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) gets exciting news from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Tessa and Tanner (Chase Coleman) did quick work together on a new song. She sings a bit for Mariah, and her girlfriend realizes it is different than her usual compositions. Although that might make Mariah feel a little strange to hear a song that Tessa wrote with her ex-husband, she also recognizes a hit when she hears one. Mariah encourages her girlfriend about the new single, and she expresses her belief that it would end up being a huge hit.

The biggest concern for Mariah, though, is how to carry on a long-distance relationship with Tessa during her tour with Tanner. The closeness that the former couple shares could end up causing issues with Mariah and Tessa’s relationship.