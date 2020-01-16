NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose Rejoining LeBron James On LA Lakers, ‘Bleacher Report’ Predicts

Former MVP Derrick Rose is once again establishing an impressive performance in the 2019-20 NBA season. In 35 games he played with the Detroit Pistons, the 31-year-old point guard is averaging 18.0 points and 5.8 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc. However, with the Pistons struggling to consistently win games, fans may not see Rose in action in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Rose’s fate in the 2019-20 NBA season could change if the Pistons would trade him to a legitimate title contender before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Once he becomes officially available on the trade market, one of his top favorite landing spots is the Los Angeles Lakers. In his recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report predicted Rose to rejoin his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James in Los Angeles this season.

“LeBron James-led teams have traditionally made moves at the trade deadline, and this year will be no exception. James and Derrick Rose will be reunited after Rose played just 16 games in Cleveland during the 2017-18 campaign. That season, Rose suffered a combination of injuries, briefly left the team because of personal reasons and was ultimately traded to the Utah Jazz, who waived him days later. This version of Rose is far better.”

James and Rose’s lone season of playing together may not have gone well, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the same thing will happen if ever they reunite in Los Angeles. Aside from the difference in the coaching system, Rose also becomes a more willing passer and is in better shape compared to his one-year stint with the Cavaliers. As Swartz noted, Rose would be an upgrade over Rajon Rondo as the Lakers’ primary backup point guard. His potential arrival in Los Angeles would ease the loads on James’ shoulders in terms of ball-handling and scoring.

Rose may not have shown any sign that he’s no longer happy in Detroit but at this point in his NBA career, he would definitely love to play for a legitimate title contender than staying on a mediocre team like the Pistons. Being traded to the Lakers would not only give him the opportunity to play in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, but it would also give him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship.

However, the Lakers couldn’t get Rose from the Pistons without giving up valuable trade assets. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the Lakers could offer a trade package including DeMarcus Cousins, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Quinn Cook to the Pistons in exchange for Rose.