Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Goes Braless In Wet White T-Shirt While Wearing Roller Skates

The model shared yet another provocative picture on Instagram.

On Wednesday, January 15, Suzy Cortez uploaded yet another tantalizing post for her 2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The snap, taken by the professional photographer Vanessa Dalceno, shows the winner of the 2019 Miss BumBum beauty pageant laying down on concrete tile near a swimming pool. She struck a seductive pose by putting one of her hands behind her head while spreading her legs open and bending her knee. The Instagram star looked directly into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

For the photo shoot, the raven-haired beauty chose to go braless while wearing a wet white T-shirt. The crop top put her chest and toned abs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also had on a pair of barely-there white shorts and pink-and-white roller skates that accentuated her long, lean legs. She accessorized the sexy look with statement earrings, numerous bracelets, and pink ankle socks.

Suzy’s luscious locks looked slightly tousled, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing glamorous makeup, a stunning application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the post’s caption, written in Spanish, the digital influencer promoted her explicit content that has been made available on the social media platform, OnlyFans. Suzy explained that those who sign up for the subscription service will receive exclusive NSFW photos and videos of herself that presumably do not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. In addition, she noted that she is running a limited time offer, in which fans can get a month’s worth of access for $3.

The provocative post appears to be a fan-favorite as it soon amassed more than 5,000 likes. Many of Suzy’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful love,” gushed a fan.

“Very nice,” added another commenter.

“I love Suzy,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some followers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead left a trail of emoji as a way to vocalize their praise for the model.

Suzy has not yet responded to the comments.

The photo appears to have been taken at an earlier date, as the model shared a similar Instagram post at the start of this month. In that photo, the Brazilian model wore the same risque ensemble, while posing on her hands and knees, flaunting her perky derriere and curvaceous hips. That suggestive post has been liked over 26,000 times since it was shared.