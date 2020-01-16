Instagram Model Cindy Kimberly Rocks Low-Cut Top In Sexy Sushi Shot: ‘CEO Of Taking Pics With Food’

Cindy Kimberly looks nothing short of amazing in the most recent series of photos that were shared on her popular page. As those who follow the model on Instagram know, Kimberly regularly shares a wide-range of images on her page including plenty of shots from her travels around the globe. In the most recent series of shots that was shared for her fans, the model traveled far away from home.

In the caption of the photo, the black-haired beauty geo-tagged herself in Tokyo Japan. For the occasion, Kimberly shared not just one but three new photos of herself. In the first image in the deck, the stunner posed front and center, sitting on the ground with a bowl of soy sauce in front of her. She playfully held a piece of sushi in chopsticks, sticking out her tongue and looking straight into the camera.

The beauty wore her long, dark locks down and slicked back in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Kimberly left little to the imagination in a low-cut pink top while she accessorized the look with a pair of dangly earrings. In the second image in the series, the beauty struck a slightly different pose in the same outfit. The last photo in the set showed the stunner in the restaurant.

Since the series of photos went live on her page, they’ve earned her a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 111,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others let her know that they are super jealous of her trip. A few others had no words and simply commented with emoji.

“I can only wish to be this perfect,” one fan gushed, adding a heart emoji.

“Eat all the sushi for me plz. You look so beautiful,” a second social media user added.

“Oh my god Cindy you’re so beautiful,” one more raved, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another NSFW look, that time in one that was a little bit more revealing. For the photo op, Kimberly put her killer figure on full display, rocking a tight-fitting, long-sleeved black zip-up. On the bottom, she sported a pair of tight black spandex that she tucked her shirt into. It comes as no surprise that the post amassed well over 400,000 likes.