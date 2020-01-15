Niece Waidhofer Stuns In Racy Red Halter Bra, Jokes About Why She Shouldn’t Have Kids

Brunette bombshell Niece Waidhofer is known for sharing jaw-dropping photos on her Instagram regularly. She loves to model sexy lingerie for her fans and admirers, often giving them incredible views of her curvy assets. On Wednesday evening, she shared two sizzling photographs and a video of herself modeling a lacy red halter bra.

The first photo showed Niece snapping a selfie while wearing a racy red top and looking into the camera with her hand resting on the side of her head. Her revealing outfit flaunted her underboob and gave her fans a glimpse of her taut midriff, too.

The second image and video were similar to the first except instead of standing, the smokeshow reclined on the bed at her Houston, Texas home. She also invited her white Pomeranian to join her. The Instagram vixen playfully joked that she wouldn’t make a very good mother because she prefers to take sexy photographs of herself and would rather stick to being a Pomeranian mom instead.

On her wrists, the stunner wore thick gold bangles, and she wore a thinner, matching bracelet on her right forearm. She didn’t wear any other visible accessories.

Niece wore her long dark hair down and loose. She applied her favorite makeup look but went a little lighter on the smoky eyeshadow than she typically does. The stunner also wore a light shade of pink lipstick, bronzer, foundation, eyeliner, and mascara.

Within an hour of posting, Niece’s latest Instagram share racked up more than 19,000 likes and almost 500 comments from her adoring fans.

“Oh my god. So adorable. And the puppy is cute too,” wrote a fan.

“Basically how my life goes with my kid tbh. As a 2 year old, she understands when I have to work my shit for ‘the gram’ though,” joked another user.

“That is gold great photo maleficent just need horns you wicked one,” said a third admirer, adding a flame emoji to their message.

“I’m jealous of them dogs. They get to have all the fun with you,” a fourth person said, inserting a laughing emoji to their comment.

Niece had all of her fans buzzing earlier today when she shared a photograph of herself wearing a long-sleeve shirt and white panties. The stunner lifted her top and playfully winked into the camera, but the mirror behind her is what truly captured everyone’s attention. Her reflection gave her admirers a clear view of her voluptuous booty.