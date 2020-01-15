Kristen Doute Confirms She Introduced Stassi Schroeder To Beau Clark, Claims She May Not Be Invited To Wedding

Kristen Doute isn't sure she'll get an invite.

Kristen Doute may have introduced Stassi Schroeder to her soon-to-be husband but that doesn’t mean she’ll be getting an invitation to their upcoming wedding in Rome, Italy.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Tuesday night, January 14, Doute offered an update on her relationship with Schroeder and confirmed that when it comes to Schroeder and Clark’s wedding, which is set to take place later this year, she isn’t sure that she’ll be invited.

“Stassi and I exchange pleasantries,” Doute said during the appearance, per People. “We text not very often, just kind of congratulating each other on what we have going on.”

While Doute and Schroeder are able to be civil and friendly with one another when they speak, they suffered a major falling out last summer during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, which began airing earlier this month, and ever since, they simply haven’t been as close as they once were. In fact, when Schroeder and Clark celebrated their engagement with a gathering at Lisa Vanderpump’s house last year, Doute was nowhere in sight. Then, when Doute took part in a launch event for her T-shirt line, James Mae and Co., weeks later, Schroeder was missing from the bash.

When asked on Watch What Happens Live point-black if she’d be attending Schroeder and Clark’s wedding, Doute said that Schroeder hasn’t yet made an official decision regarding whether or not she’ll be included.

“She’s made it clear that she’ll figure out if she wants to invite me or not as the year moves on. So we will see,” Doute said. “It’s weird.”

Doute then explained that the situation was extra awkward due to the fact that she was the one who introduced Schroeder to Clark in the first place. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Schroeder and Clark publicly confirmed their romance in February 2018, just months after and Patrick Meagher called it quits after four years of on-and-off dating.

As for Doute’s own love life, The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that Doute had confirmed to Us Weekly, via YouTube, that she is casually dating one of Tom Schwartz’s best friends. Although Doute also said that she and her mystery man aren’t official, she added that the two of them may not be seeing any other people.

While Doute’s mystery man was present during the Vanderpump Rules premiere party earlier this month, his name has not yet been revealed.