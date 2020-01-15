British Fitness Model Gabby Allen Does A Perfect Split In Skintight Yoga Pants For Hot New Photo

Gabby Allen shared a hot new update to her Instagram account that has her 1.1 million mesmerized by her incredible flexibility and fit physique.

On Tuesday, January 14, the British fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself getting into the splits that showcases her insane shape and skills.

In the photo, Allen — who is also known in her native country for appearing on the popular British reality TV show Love Island — is working out in a studio as she grabs onto the barre with her hands while placing the right foot next to it. Her left leg remains on the floor, creating a perfect straight diagonal from foot to foot. According to the tag Allen paired with her post, the photo was captured at the BLOK Shoreditch in London.

The blond bombshell is wearing a two-piece workout set in a mint green shade that brings out the color of her hair and tanned skin. On her upper body, Allen is rocking a long-sleeved crop top that leaves a bit of her toned abs on display.

Allen teamed her top with a pair of yoga pants that sit just over her navel area. The tight fit of the leggings cling to her lower body, showcasing the model’s incredible legs. The pants have see-through details on the thighs and calves, adding a lighter touch to the outfit.

As she indicates in her caption, Allen is wearing SportFX in the shot, a brand she has partnered up with to create an activewear collection. Allen goes on to announce that her followers get to enjoy a discount by using her special code.

Allen has her blond hair pulled back in a low ponytail. She is looking over her right shoulder at the camera, as she poses with her back to the viewer. She is striking a coquettish facial expression with her mouth open and eyebrows raised.

The photo proved to be popular with her following. Within a day, the post has garnered more than 17,400 likes and upwards of 100 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her skills and to shower her with compliments and emoji.

“Oh brilliant [upside-down face emoji] and I can’t even touch my toes! Looking beaut,” one user replied.

“Baby g u look amazing,” raved another user.

“Woooooooh flexi lady,” a third fan chimed in, including a hands raised emoji at the end of the comment.