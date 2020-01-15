Smokeshow Ashley Alexiss Rocks Skimpy Black Thong In Sexy New Social Media Update

Ashley Alexiss is looking smoking hot in another revealing social media share. As fans who follow the plus-size model on the platform know, Alexiss has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her curvy figure for fans, rocking some of the sexiest outfits imaginable including bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and even nearly nude shots as well. In the most recent photo that was shared on her popular page, the blond beauty sizzled in another barely-there ensemble.

The model did not geo-tag her location in the post but she appeared to be posing on her own bed with a wallpapered wall and mounted TV just at her back. Alexiss looked straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Alexiss left virtually nothing to the imagination while clad in a tiny thong that was almost as thin as floss. Her curvy derriere was on full display in the image and she appeared to have nothing on on top. In the caption of the post, the beauty shared a list of her wishes including wanting dogs to live long and fries to still taste good when heated up.

Since the shot went live a few short hours ago, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans with over 13,000 likes in addition to well over 200-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more followers were left speechless and rather than using words, the commented on the shot with emoji. A handful of others commented on the caption.

“Absolutely beautifully and gorgeous picture of you,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Dude! The first two I agree with of course, but the 3rd one. About the fries. It is spot on. And there is a certain window of time you have to get them by to maximize the quality,” a second social media user added.

“Woman you are gorgeous,” one more gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell stunned in another smoking hot look. In the NSFW shot, Alexiss rocked a gray zip-up bra and a pair of tight black yoga pants while she flaunted her taut tummy for the camera. That post garnered over 23,000 likes in addition to nearly 200 comments.