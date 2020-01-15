Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Perky Derriere In Skimpy String Bikini

The model left little to the imagination in her tiny two-piece.

On Wednesday, January 15, Yaslen Clemente uploaded yet another provocative post for her 1.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing photo shows the Instagram model posing in a clear watered pool at what appears to be a resort. Numerous lounge chairs and patio umbrellas can be seen in the background. The 22-year-old squatted on the pool steps, as she rested her hands on her knees. She faced away from the camera and turned her head and closed her eyes.

While a majority of the world has been experiencing winter weather, Yaslen looked like an absolute summer goddess. The digital influencer flaunted her fabulous figure in a light pink string bikini manufactured by the clothing brand, Coqueta Swimwear. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her perky derriere and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the black ink anchor tattoo on her lower back. Yaslen accessorized the sexy look with a pair of stud earrings.

The blond bombshell wore her shoulder-length hair down and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application included sculpted eyebrows and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she edited the photo with the app Ohrangutang Studio. She also provided additional advertisement for Coqueta Swimwear.

Many of Yalsen’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“That bikini looks so cute on you!” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“The hottest, you are a miracle,” added another follower.

“Very wonderful beautiful shot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Yalsen graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a video, in which she wore a cheetah-print two-piece, while she danced and hula hooped in a white-walled room. That post has been liked over 23,000 times since it was shared.