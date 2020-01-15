Jena Frumes Shares Sultry Selfie, Teases ‘Play With My Hair, Not With My Heart’

Instagram model Jena Frumes is raising temperatures with her new upload. The gorgeous beauty shared a selfie that shows just a few of her curves, but all of her sizzling-hot confidence.

Jena shared the photo on Wednesday afternoon and it immediately caused a stir. The stunning 26-year-old model teased that she wanted people to play with her hair rather than her heart, but she didn’t divulge any details about any recent heartbreak that may have prompted the post.

The photo showed Jena seemingly lounging in bed, wearing a brown bra. She gazed directly toward the camera, her honey-hued curls swept over her head and framing her face. Jena’s blue eyes popped from the page and she smiled just slightly for the photo.

Jena’s ample cleavage could be seen in the snap, along with a hint of her flat tummy. With this particular post, Jena kept the shot close-in enough to leave the rest of what she was wearing to everybody’s imagination. She wore a pink lip color and a subtle bit of eyeliner and mascara to keep her look fresh and light.

Within minutes, many of Jena’s social media followers showed their love for the sultry look. The stunning model has 3.7 million people following her Instagram page, and more than 30,000 of them had liked the post in the first 20 minutes after she had initially shared the new photo.

Several hundred comments were posted in those early moments as well and it looks as if people were quite taken with this snap.

“Thank you for blessing my feed,” praised one of Jena’s fans.

“Those morning all natural photos be the bomb low key,” declared a follower.

“You’re what I expect to see when I open my dictionary and look up the word ‘perfection,'” complimented someone else.

“You do have the best hair on Instagram!” exclaimed another enamored fan.

Jena has faced heartbreak and dating frustration before. She was briefly romantically linked to notorious NFL star Antonio Brown a while back and made waves when she called him out for how he handled their brief dalliance.

It looks like this new Instagram post hit the trifecta on highlighting all of Jena’s most notorious assets. Fans cannot get enough of her gorgeous curls and her blue eyes always generate compliments. The model has an incredible figure as well, and in this case, she teased everybody with just a peek at her cleavage and left her followers hanging without showing off the rest of her curves.

Luckily, the popular social media personality posts quite frequently and a flirty full-body shot will likely be popping up sooner rather than later. Based on the immediate love shown for this new upload, this selfie seemingly will tide folks over until she’s ready to share another sultry shot.