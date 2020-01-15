New ‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookie Lorena Duran Rocks Too-Short Bikini Top In Sneak Peek From Her Shoot

Lorena Duran will be featured in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as a new model, the magazine revealed on Wednesday, January 15, on its Instagram page.

Shortly after the reveal, Duran — who is best known for being the first curvy model to be used in a Victoria’s Secret campaign, according to Sports Illustrated — took to her own Instagram page to share the news with her 147,000 fans.

“OMG!! Dreams do come true!!!” she begins her caption. I am happy to be able to give the news… my first job of the year with the family @si_swimsuit!!!! I remember when I talked to my booker @adamkhughes that my dream would be to work for Sports Illustrated.”

The Spanish beauty goes on to thank the SI team for the opportunity. In addition to the video paired with this caption, Duran also shared a sneak peek from her shoot, which was captured by Josie Clough in the British Virgin Islands.

In the photo, Duran is standing on bright white sand in front of the Caribbean Sea as she rocks a two-piece bathing suit that showcases her fiery body. On her upper body, Duran is wearing a white sporty top with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The top is a tad too short and leaves quite a bit of her underboob on display.

Duran teamed her top with a pair of yellow bikini bottoms that sit just over her navel area. The brunette bombshell is tugging at the sides of her bottoms, driving them a little further up in a way that showcases her strong hips. Sports Illustrated tagged the Australian swimwear brand, The Naked Tiger, to its Instagram post, suggesting that this is what Duran is wearing in this shot.

The post proved to be a hit with her fans. In just a few hours of being posted, the photo has garnered more than 11,100 likes and upwards of 130 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to congratulate the model for her achievement, while showing her with compliments and emoji.

“Yesterday I found out we have almost the same measurements… seeing you accomplishing all [these] things can only make me support you more while loving myself more as well. Go Lorena,” one user raved.

“[Y]ou are of indescribable beauty,” another fan chimed in.

In addition to Duran, the other rookies who have been announced so far are Brooks Nader, Kim Riekenberg, Marquita Pring and JooJoo Hwang.