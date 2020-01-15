Louisa Johnson Poses Completely Nude On Artwork For Body Confidence Inspired New Single

Louisa Johnson is kicking off her new year with a new single after taking a little time out. The “Best Behaviour” songstress took to Instagram to announce that she will be releasing a new single titled “Like I Love Me.” Johnson attached a link in her bio so fans can pre-order and pre-save the song. The single is scheduled for release on Friday, January 17.

For the artwork, the “So Good” hitmaker posed completely nude. Johnson was photographed sitting down in front of a plain backdrop. She raised one leg toward her and spread the other out. Johnson sported white nail polish and accessorized herself with a couple of rings. The X Factor winner opted for a natural-looking makeup look and set the mood for the upcoming release.

Her name is written in white in the top left corner without her surname. The title of the track is written in the same color but in a big block letter font in the center.

For her caption, she explained the single came about after she was having a bad body confidence day in the summer.

“I wrote this song in summer when I was having a very sh*t body confidence day and these two amazing people @stafmusic @camdencoxmusic turned it around for me,” Johnson stated.

The “Yes” entertainer revealed that this is the first track she will release that she has a songwriting credit on.

“So excited for you to hear this! Think of it as a little gift from me to you! Love you guys so much and thank you for your patience! (I am very scared because I’ve never released a song I’ve written before) I hope you love it.”

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 230 comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“I’M NOT EVEN READY,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Ooo girl I’m excited for this,” another shared, adding a love heart emoji.

“So proud of you!! cannot wait to hear it,” a third fan remarked.

“You look amazing Louisa,” a fourth follower commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Johnson parted ways with Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco, after winning The X Factor in 2015. The singer hasn’t revealed what label she will drop the new track under but her fanbase is excited regardless.

Johnson has kept pretty hush whether an EP or album is going to follow the release of “Like I Love Me.” Fans of the star will have to keep their eyes peeled on her Instagram account for further announcements.