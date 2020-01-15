Latina Model Yovanna Ventura Jokes That It’s Summer In NYC While Clad In See-Through Bra

Yovanna Ventura is sizzling in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the Latina beauty on Instagram are well aware, the stunner is never shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure in a wide-variety of sexy outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the beauty stunned in another lacy outfit.

In the gorgeous new snapshot, Ventura struck a pose front and center and appeared to be laying on a couch. The model did not specifically tag her location in the photo but she did mention that she was somewhere in New York City. In the up close and personal image, Ventura looked straight into he camera with a slight smile on her face. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner and mascara.

The stunner left almost nothing to the imagination while clad in a lacy white bra that offered generous views of cleavage. The sheer number was see-through in parts and exposed the model’s chest. Even though the shot has only been live on her page for a few short hours, it’s earning her a ton of attention from her 5 million-plus fans.

So far, the post has garnered over 50,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks beautiful while countless others raved over the scandalous outfit. A few more had no words and simply expressed their emotion in emoji while others commented on the caption of the post and the unseasonably warm weather in the Big Apple.

“Very Beautiful Awesome young woman. Wish I was there with you baby,” one fan chimed in, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“This is what i think heaven should look like,” a second follower raved.

“Gorgeous BABE. Awesome young woman,” another fan commented on the photo.

“Beautiful Woman inside and out,” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another sexy outfit and shared the photo on her page. In the NSFW look, the beauty flaunted her killer figure for her fans in a skimpy green metallic bikini that left little to the imagination, exposing her taut tummy and toned legs. She completed the chic ensemble with strappy gold shoes and the shot racked up a ton of traffic with over 100,000 likes.