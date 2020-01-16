‘Vikings’ Season 6: King Harald Deals With Olaf The Stout

Now crowned the king of all Norway in 'Vikings,' Harald deals with the way in which Olaf the Stout treated him.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7 (titled “The Ice Maiden”) of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

While Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) is now the king of all Norway, he will not allow the way he was treated to slide in the latest episode of Vikings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Harald was taken prisoner by Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff). The plan was to make Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) the king of all Norway and Harald would have to comply even though it was a dream of which he had always aspired.

As Forbes pointed out, things did not go as intended and Harald managed to sweet-talk his way into the vote and came out victorious. Already, Bjorn has been attacked by Harald but he was lucky enough to escape, thanks to some help from a new character named Erik (Eric Johnson). Olaf’s behavior is now addressed in Episode 7 of Vikings.

Initially, Harald came to be imprisoned by Olaf after an injury sustained during the battle at Kattegat in Season 5 of Vikings. Olaf rescued Harald and helped him to recover before placing him under his guard. During this time, Harald got the word out to Bjorn that he was being held captive and Bjorn eventually decided to help the king escape.

However, the men who had been tasked with telling Bjorn were also working for Olaf, and he was quickly outsmarted when he arrived to free Finehair. Under the control of Olaf, it was then that it became clear that he had a grand plan to reunite all the warring factions of Norway under the one king, elected by all of the other kings and earls.

Olaf underestimated Harald’s desire for the crown, though, and he quickly — and stealthily — set about winning over voters. He then had no choice but to announce Harald as the new leader of Norway.

In Episode 7, though, Harald finally got his revenge on Olaf. While many fans were expecting the former to kill the latter, it turns out that Harald had a much worse plan for the Viking. Instead, Olaf is now the prisoner of Harald and will be treated in the exact same manner as Harald was treated while being held captive by Olaf the Stout.

How this plays out remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Vikings in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 22, at 10 p.m.