Blond Bombshell Kindly Myers Gets Cheeky In Scandalous Camo Bikini: ‘Your Secrets Are Safe With Me’

Kindly Myers is dropping jaws in her most recent social media update while leaving little to the imagination in the process. As those who follow the beauty on Instagram know, Myers has become known as a “professional smokeshow” and pretty much everything that she shares on her page garners a ton of attention from her loyal followers. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the bombshell sizzled in a scandalous swimsuit.

In the caption of the photo, the model did not specifically tag her location but she struck a pose on an unnamed beach, facing her backside toward the camera and looking over her shoulder. She wore her long locks pulled up in a high bun and also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. While her face and hair looked picture-perfect, it was her body that stole the show.

In the photo, Myers left virtually nothing to the imagination while clad in a sexy, camo bikini. The sexy set featured a triangle top and barely-there bottoms, showcasing her pert derriere, toned and tanned legs, and muscular back. The model went barefoot in the photo and she appeared to be having a fun day at the beach.

In the caption of the image, Myers joked that she wasn’t listening so everyone’s secrets are safe with her. She also gave credit where credit was due, tagging her photographer. The shot has only been live on her page for a few short hours but its earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 11,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some commented on the image to ask her where she got her bikini while countless others raved over her beautiful figure.

“Super super hot girl,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Absolutely so beautiful with a perfect bod,” another raved with a few heart emoji.

“Wow What a beautiful body have spectacular,” a third social media user added along with a few pink heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the smokeshow sizzled in another scandalous ensemble, that time in a lace lingerie set. The top’s cups barely covered her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for her fans. Her taut tummy was also on display in a pair of tiny bottoms that showed off her toned and tanned legs. It comes as no surprise that the post earned her over 300 comments.