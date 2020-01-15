Lisa Vanderpump Reacts To Denise Richards Allegedly Quitting Filming On ‘RHOBH’ Due To Brandi Glanville Rumors

Lisa Vanderpump thinks it's funny.

Lisa Vanderpump is amused at the recent news claiming Denise Richards quit filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her co-stars after being accused of having an intimate affair with co-star Brandi Glanville.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on January 15, the former cast member said that it was quite ironic that Richards had allegedly walked away from production after being faced with a potentially harmful rumor because it was Richards who attempted to convince Vanderpump to return to the series after she left the show after being accused of leaking a story about a co-star during Season 9.

“It was funny because [Denise] would call me and say — well, just once or twice — and say, ‘Oh, you should come back to the [season 9] reunion. Everybody would love to see you.’ She said [that] to me when I left,” Vanderpump revealed.

While Vanderpump admitted that she doesn’t know whether or not the rumors regarding Richards’ alleged affair with Glanville are true or not, she noted that Glanville “fits in perfectly” with her former co-stars, who accused her of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley on the show last year.

Although Vanderpump has had some major issues with Glanville herself, she didn’t warn Richards about her when she was added to the show in 2018 because she didn’t want to come off as manipulative. She also noted that when it came to her own experiences with Glanville, the two of them actually got along great at first.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards was believed to have “pulled a Vanderpump” and stopped filming scenes for Season 10 after Glanville told her co-stars that the two of them had slept with one another. At the time, an Us Weekly insider revealed that while Richards and Glanville “never [had] a confrontation on camera,” Richards was highly upset about the “ridiculous and reckless” claims made by her co-star.

Although Glanville has mentioned “receipts” on Twitter, another insider of the magazine slammed her allegations against Richards as false and added that Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, have been “100 percent monogamous” throughout their marriage, which began in September 2018.

“It’s one thing for the drama to be directed or even scripted in certain situations, but to have blatantly false lies spewed as if it were fact is just wrong and shouldn’t be allowed,” a third source of the magazine explained, also noting that Richards “wants all of that footage” regarding her alleged hookups with Glanville removed from the 10th season.