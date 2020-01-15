NeverWarren Trends After Seventh Democratic Presidential Debate

The seventh Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday came amid a feud between candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Following the event, Breitbart reports that #NeverWarren trended after the Massachusetts Sen. appeared to refuse to shake Sanders’ hand.

The feud began when an alleged Sanders’ campaign memo leaked, revealing a script that attacked Warren. Although Sanders claims he never approved the memo, Warren went on the attack, and not long after CNN reported that Sanders told Warren in a private 2018 meeting that a woman couldn’t beat Donald Trump.

“It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened,” Sanders said of the story.

According to Sanders, he told Warren that Trump was a “sexist” who would likely “weaponize whatever he could” in the November election. The 78-year-old politician reaffirmed that he believed a woman could beat the president in 2020.

Regardless, Warren doubled-down on the accusation and claims she “disagreed” with Sanders on his alleged comment.

Per The Hill, the #NeverWarren trend has caused some to accuse Sanders supporters of sexism for attacking Warren. In contrast, others claim that the 70-year-old former academic has become an enemy of the Vermont Senator’s movement.

“Warren is now the biggest threat to the progressive movement, the biggest possibility of a Biden nominee, & the biggest chance of four more years of Trump,” Sanders volunteer Ben Hauck tweeted in response to Warren’s debate performance. “I went from loving her, to being cautious of her, to being #NeverWarren.”

Warren’s accusations have been met with skepticism from some. Progressive commentator Cenk Uygur claims that the story of Sanders’ alleged comment has been in the works for months, and reporters were waiting for someone in Warren’s camp to “play ball.” He claims that this alleged plan spotlights the bias against Sanders and plan to paint him as a sexist to harm his campaign.

Others, such as Sanders National Co-Chair Nina Turner, noted CNN’s apparent bias against Sanders during the debate. MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, co-host of Morning Joe with her husband, Joe Scarborough, noted that CNN appeared to suggest that Warren was telling the truth, and Sanders was lying.

The ‘Bernie is a secret sexist’ story isn’t exactly landing like the Warren campaign predicted pic.twitter.com/59hnAjnqeS — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) January 15, 2020

Progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski indicated that Warren’s campaign was hoping that the CNN story would be received differently. He also pointed to Warren’s refusal to shake Sanders’ hand after the debate and accused her of mischaracterizing Sanders’ comments.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Warren has been accused of lying about her children going to private school and being fired from her teaching job for being pregnant.